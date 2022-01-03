Gas prices remain virtually unchanged from prior week

Tennessee gas prices have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.98/gallon today (01/03/2022), according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Gas prices in Tennessee are 8.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 95.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The average price in Coffee County is $3.00 per gallon, which is down a few cents from last week and just 2 cents above the state average.
The National Average price is $3.28. The most expensive gas remains out west – $4.66 per gallon in California.