Gas prices move down over past week

Fears that gas prices would spike significantly after last month’s attack in Saudi Arabia appear to be calming now that gas prices are steadying and actually declining at the pump here in Tennessee. The current average for a gallon of gas in Tennessee is $2.34. That is down three cents from a week ago and is down 34 cents from this time last year. In Coffee County, prices are even lower with the average price of $2.31. As of Monday, the lowest price in Manchester for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.25.