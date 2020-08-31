Gas prices jump 8 cents; Coffee Co prices lower than state average

The Tennessee gas price average jumped eight cents over last week, but has held steady since Hurricane Laura made landfall along the Gulf Coast. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.99 which is six cents more expensive than one month ago and nearly 28 cents less than one year ago.
Average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $1.96 in Coffee County, slightly below the state average.
“It’s typical to see increased demand and more expensive gas prices ahead of a storm, especially one that threatens rigs and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico region,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The latest industry reports indicate that facilities in Texas have already begun the restarting process, which means there is no major threat to gasoline stocks. This combined with relatively low demand due to the pandemic should hold prices in check over the coming week.”
Quick Facts
· 80% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.00
· The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.83 for regular unleaded
· The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.28 for regular unleaded
· Tennessee remains the 8th least expensive market in the nation
The monthly gas price average for August was $1.92 – that’s nearly two cents cheaper than last month’s average of $1.94 and 44 cents less expensive than August 2019. This month’s average was the cheapest August at the pump since 2004