Gas prices jump 5 cents in Tennessee

The Tennessee gas price average rose five cents over last week in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Holiday travelers also found the most expensive Labor Day gas prices in seven years. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.91 which is nearly two cents more than one month ago and nearly 94 cents more than one year ago.
Average price per gallon of gasoline in Coffee County is at $2.97, which is 6 cents higher than the state average. The National Average is $3.18.
“Historically, gas demand starts to decline in the fall as schools reopen and summer road trips end, which leads to less expensive gas prices,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Despite the dip in demand, the national average is expected to remain above $3/gallon especially as crude oil continues to price on the higher end.”
Quick Facts
· 91% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00
· The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.72 for regular unleaded
· The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.19 for regular unleaded
· Tennessee remains the 9th least expensive market in the nation