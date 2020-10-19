Gas prices in Tennessee remain 9th best in nation

Tennessee gas prices dropped by a penny, on average, over the last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.93 which is a penny less than one month ago and 41 cents less than one year ago.
Average price in Coffee County is a penny below the state average, at $1.92 per gallon. The national average sits at $2.16 for a gallon regular unleaded.
“Decreases in U.S. gasoline demand, supply and imports helped push pump prices lower on the week,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It’s likely that motorists will continue to see pump prices decline this week.”
Quick Facts
• 90% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.00
• The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.73 for regular unleaded
• The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.23 for regular unleaded
• Tennessee remains the 9th least expensive market in the nation