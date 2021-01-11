Gas prices in Tennessee jump 9 cents over past week

Pump prices are on the rise this week in Tennessee, jumping nine cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.13 which is 21 cents more than one month ago and 24 cents less than one year ago.
The average price in Coffee County is $2.14 – which is slightly higher than the state average.
“Gas prices are rising as supply tightens and crude oil gets more expensive. Decreasing demand is outweighed by these other factors at the moment,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Last week crude oil pushed to the highest price since before the pandemic. If crude prices remain high, Americans can expect to pay more at the pump this month.”
Quick Facts
· 15% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.00
· The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.96 for regular unleaded
· The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.40 for regular unleaded
· Tennessee remains the 10th least expensive market in the nation
· Tennessee ranks 5th in the nation’s top largest weekly increases