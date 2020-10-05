Gas prices holding steady; Coffee County below state average price

Tennessee gas prices, on average, are up only a penny from last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.94 which is nearly four cents less than one month ago and nearly 42 cents less than one year ago.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Coffee County is slightly below the state average, at $1.92.
“Gasoline demand is likely to see some declines in the coming weeks as drivers traditionally take fewer road trips in the fall,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Low demand combined with low crude prices will likely continue to push pump prices cheaper throughout the month.”
On average, September was the most expensive month at the pump for Tennesseans since March. The monthly average price in September was $1.95 per gallon. That’s three cents per gallon more than what drivers paid in August, yet 37 cents per gallon less than what drivers paid in September 2019.
Quick Facts
· 90% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.00
· The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.76 for regular unleaded
· The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.22 for regular unleaded
· Tennessee is the 9th least expensive market in the nation