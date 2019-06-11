Tennessee’s state average gas price is $2.39 per gallon for regular unleaded, making it the seventh-lowest average in the nation. Today’s average is nine cents less than the average a week ago and 19 cents less than one month ago and 24 cents less than a year ago.
The national gas price average is $2.74, seven cents less than last week.
AAA spokesperson Stephanie Milani said pump prices are falling due to cheaper crude oil and healthy domestic supply keeping up with demand. She said the national average of poised to fall again this week-possibly to $2.70-an indication that prices this summer may not have reached the lowest level of the season.
In Coffee County as of Tuesday afternoon, the low price for a gallon of gas could be found in Tullahoma at $2.17 and in Manchester, the low price was $2.24.
Gas Prices Going Down
