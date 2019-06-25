Tennessee’s state average gas price is $2.38 per gallon for regular unleaded, making it the seventh lowest average price in the nation. The price is 3-cents higher than last week. Today’s national average is $2.67, which is one cent less than last week.
AAA spokesperson Stephanie Milani said the national average dropped one cent on the week even as U.S. gasoline demand hit its highest level since the Energy Information Administration began publishing data in 1991.
Prices jumped in Coffee County on Tuesday afternoon. The low price in Manchester is $2.35 per gallon for gas and $2.44 in Tullahoma.
Gas Prices Going Up
Tennessee’s state average gas price is $2.38 per gallon for regular unleaded, making it the seventh lowest average price in the nation. The price is 3-cents higher than last week. Today’s national average is $2.67, which is one cent less than last week.