Gas prices fall two cents

Tennessee gas prices have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.84/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Gas prices in Tennessee are 2.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 93.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tennessee is priced at $2.09/g today while the most expensive is $3.59/g, a difference of $1.50/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18/g today. The national average is up 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.01/g higher than a year ago.
Meanwhile, the average price per gallon in Coffee County stands at $2.88 per gallon.