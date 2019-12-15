Gas prices fall 3 cents in last week

Gas prices across the state are basically the same as last week with a slight, 3-cents drop on average as prices now stand at $2.29 per gallon of regular unleaded as of Sunday, Dec. 15.
That price is four cents cheaper than the same time last month and experts predict that prices will continue to fall through the end of the calendar year. Buying gas in Tennessee still continues to be far cheaper than most anywhere else, as the National average is $2.55. In Coffee County, the average is $2.28, better than all surrounding counties with the exception of Rutherford County, where average prices are $2.17.