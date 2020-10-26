Gas prices drop; Coffee County below state average

Tennessee gas prices fell, on average, by two cents over the last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.91 which is nearly 2 cents less than one month ago and 40 cents less than one year ago.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Coffee County is three cents below the state average at $1.88.
“The U.S. has a very healthy level of gasoline stocks due to lower demand and that is keeping gas prices low,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Tennessee’s state gas price average has declined the past 13 consecutive days, for a total discount of four cents.”
Quick Facts
· 90% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.00
· The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.70 for regular unleaded
· The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.23 for regular unleaded
· Tennessee remains the 9th least expensive market in the nation