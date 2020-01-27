Gas prices drop 4 cents in past week

The Tennessee Gas Price average is $2.28 which is four cents less than last week, 3 cents lower than one month ago, and 23 cents higher than one year ago. Prices are expected to slip even lower in the coming days.
Gas prices have continued to drop over the last week as gasoline stocks grew again, measuring at 260 million bbl – the highest stock level ever recorded by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) since it began recording the data in 1990.
The average price in Coffee County is on par with the state average, at $2.28. Just up the road in Rutherford County, gas is $2.18.
“Increased total domestic stocks of gasoline have helped to ease pump prices,” said Megan Cooper, Public & Government Relations Consultant, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Typically, we see lower demand during this time of year. When combined with higher stock levels, pump prices usually decrease in response.”