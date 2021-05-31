Gas prices down in Tennessee

Tennessee gas prices are down one cent on the week as many Tennesseans are expected to hit the road for Memorial Day. Gas Price average is now $2.87 which is 17 cents more than one month ago and $1.17 more than one year ago. Coffee County is 25 cents below national average and 7 cents below the state average.
The County average is $2.80, the state average is $2.87, and the national average is $3.05 for Memorial Day. The national average cost for gas just two weeks ago when the Colonial Pipeline shut down, was $3.00 a gallon which makes the new average 5 cents higher for Memorial Day weekend.
For the complete list of county averages, visit https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=TN