Gas prices dip 2 cents; Coffee County below state average

The Tennessee gas price average dropped nearly two cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.92 which is nearly four cents less than one month ago and 56 cents less than one year ago.
“Pump prices are mostly pushing cheaper across the state as gasoline demand wanes over the past few weeks,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the rest of the summer due to COVID-19 concerns, but healthy supply levels should help keep gas prices cheaper than last summer.”
Average prices in Coffee County are actually slightly lower than the Tennessee state average, at $1.90 for a gallon of regular unleaded. The national average is $2.18.
Quick Facts
· 90% of Tennessee gas stations still have prices below $2.00
· The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.71 for regular unleaded
· The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.21 for regular unleaded
· Tennessee remains the 9th least expensive market in the nation