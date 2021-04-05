Gas prices creep up 2 cents

After declining for the first time this year, the Tennessee gas price average rose two cents, on average, over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.69 which is nearly 14 cents more than one month ago and 99 cents more than one year ago.
The National average is $2.87. Meanwhile, the average price is Coffee County is $2.68, which is just a penny below the state average and 19 cents below the national average.
“We anticipate demand will continue to increase throughout the month as vaccinations become more widely available and weather turns warmer,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Drivers can expect fluctuation at the pump throughout the spring driving season.”
Quick Facts
· 79% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.75
· The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.51 for regular unleaded
· The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.96 for regular unleaded
National Gas Prices
Gasoline demand measured 8.9 million b/d in the Energy Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly report, up nearly 4% from the week prior. Because of the jump in demand, gasoline supplies tightened to 230.5 million bbl, the lowest level this year, and state gas prices averages saw major fluctuations. On the week, states saw pump price changes ranging from an increase of 15 cents to a decrease of 3 cents.
Today’s national average is $2.87, which is more expensive on the week (+1 cent), month (+12 cents) and year (+94 cents).
One factor that may help to keep the national gas price average below $3/gallon is the price of crude, which accounts for nearly 60% of the price at the pump. After hitting a 12-month high of $66/bbl last month, crude has been priced mostly at the $60/bbl mark recently. If it stays low, even with demand increasing, it will contribute to less frequent pump price jumps. However, at the end of last week, crude started to see higher movement following a production announcement by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus (OPEC+).
National Oil Market Dynamics
At the close of last week’s formal trading session, WTI increased $2.29 to settle at $61.45. Crude oil prices saw gains at the end of the week following the OPEC+ announcement that they will modestly increase production by 350,000 bbl starting in May. The production increase is less than the market expected, but enough to send crude oil prices higher. This week prices are likely to fluctuate, but not spike.