Gas prices continue to plunge amid pandemic

The Tennessee gas price average continues to decline and has dropped nearly 13 cents since this time last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.77 which is 45 cents less than one month ago and nearly 71 cents less than one year ago.
“Tennessee motorists are seeing dramatic declines in pump prices. The state average is down 45 cents since March 1,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “More discounts are expected in the coming week as gasoline demand continues to decline.”
In Manchester, gas could be found at $1.80 per gallon as of Monday afternoon. In Tullahoma, gas was as low as $1.66 per gallon Monday. In McMinnville, prices have dipped all the way to $1.19 per gallon of regular unleaded.
Quick Facts
• 94% of TN filling stations have sub-$2 gas prices
• TN gas prices have declined for 33 consecutive days for a total discount of nearly 47 cents per gallon
• Eight metro areas have seen double-digit decreases at the pump in the last week
• All metro areas have average prices below $2 per gallon
National Gas Prices
At $2.01, the national gas price average is 11-cents cheaper on the week, 43-cents less expensive on the month and 68-cents less than a year ago.