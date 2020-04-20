Gas prices continue to fall; oil stocks tumble below zero

The Tennessee gas price average continues to decline and has dropped nearly 4 cents since this time last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.59 which is nearly 35 cents less than one month ago and one dollar less than one year ago.
The lowest prices in Coffee County can be found at around $1.55 per gallon of regular unleaded as of 2 p.m. Monday.
Quick Facts
· 38% of TN filling stations have gas prices below $1.50
· TN gas prices have declined for 54 consecutive days for a total discount of 64 cents per gallon
· TN gas price average is $1 less than this time last year
National Gas Prices
On the week, the national gas price average decreased by a nickel pushing the year-over-year savings to $1.03/gallon. Today, 20 states have pump price averages that are $1/gallon or more cheaper compared to last year, with another dozen states within a dime of reaching this mark.
On Monday, stock prices for oil tumbled to below $0.
