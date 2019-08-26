Gas prices continue to drop across Tennessee

Gas prices continue to fall across the state and average prices in Coffee County also continue to fall.
The average price across Tennessee for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.29, 30 cents below the national average of $2.59. More importantly to local consumers, that average in Tennessee is 19 cents lower than it was this time just last month, and 30 cents cheaper than a year ago. As of midday Monday, the lowest price reported in Coffee County was 2.17 per gallon, which is 12 cents better than the state average, and 42 cents lower than the national average.