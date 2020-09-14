Gas prices continue downward trend ahead of Hurricane Sally

The Tennessee gas price average continues to trend lower as Hurricane Sally moves toward the Gulf Coast. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.94 which is down three cents from last week, three cents more than one month ago and 34 cents less than one year ago.
The average price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Coffee County is $1.91, according to AAA.
“We have not seen much of an impact on gasoline prices ahead of the storm thus far, but that could change this week depending on the severity of the storm,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Some price fluctuation is typical any time a storm threatens the Gulf Coast region, however, any pump price impacts will likely be contained in the region and not have a national impact. ”
Quick Facts
· 88% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.00
· The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.72 for regular unleaded
· The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.24 for regular unleaded
· Tennessee is the 9th least expensive market in the nation