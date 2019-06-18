Tennessee’s state average gas price is $2.35 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is seven cents less than a week ago, 20 cents less than one month ago and 19 cents less than a year ago.
The national average is $2.68, which is six cents cheaper than last week.
AAA spokesperson Stephanie Milani said the decline is unusual for this time of year. Typically, increased demand puts a strain on supply and the imbalance pushes pump prices higher. This year however, gasoline stocks have remained consistent thanks to strong domestic outputs and healthy imports, which help push prices lower.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, the low price per gallon for gas in Coffee County could be found in Tullahoma at $2.12. In Manchester, the low price for gas was $2.18 per gallon.
Gas Prices Continue Downward Trend
