Gas prices are favorable to Thanksgiving travel

If you are planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, gas prices here in Tennessee are lower than last year at this time, if only slightly.
The average price per gallon of regular unleaded in Tennessee is $2.30 as of Sunday afternoon. That is 29 cents below the national average and 4 cents cheaper than the same month last year.
In Manchester, prices are even lower, with the lowest price at $2.22 for a gallon of regular unleaded as of Sunday afternoon. While prices aren’t much lower than last year, we can all be thankful they aren’t higher!
If you do plan to travel this week, be safe and enjoy the holiday!