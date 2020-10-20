Funeral services for MPD captain are Wednesday

Funeral services for Manchester Police Department Administrative Captain Chris Patterson will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at High Funeral Home in McMinnville.
Manchester Police Department Chief Mark Yother, assistant chief Adam Floied and Jackie Matheny will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. View Cemetery in McMinnville.
Patterson was found dead outside of his vehicle near Blue Springs Rd. on Friday, Oct. 16, of a single gunshot wound.
He was 42 years old and leaves behind a wife and two children.
