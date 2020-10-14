Funeral arrangements for Mayor Norman announced; services to be broadcast on Thunder Radio, streamed online

Funeral arrangements have been released for Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman, who passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 12.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Rotary Park Amphitheater (next to the Manchester Recreation Complex) from 1-4 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted at the Rotary Park on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. For those who wish to attend the funeral services, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
Thunder Radio will broadcast the services live on the air – 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com. Thunder Radio will also video stream the service on the Thunder Radio Facebook page. Read the full obituary here.