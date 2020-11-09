Full Coffee County Commission set to meet Tuesday night

The Coffee County Commission is scheduled for a full commission meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza.
There will be a public hearing prior to the meeting at 5 p.m. regarding a zoning amendment that is in regards to quarry zoning.
The full agenda is below:
1. Sheriff Proclaims Commission Open for Business
2. Invocation
3. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
4. Roll Call
5. Approve agenda.
6. Public Comments
7. Review and approval of the minutes of previous meeting.
8. Resolution of Memorial, Sympathy and Commendation
a. Resolution 2020-23 – Martha Phillips Darrohn
b. Resolution 2020-24 – Resolution of Commendation of Appreciation for Service to the County
c. Other
9. Elections, Appointments and Confirmations
a. Notaries
b. Legislative Committee
c. Judicial Commissioner
d. Industrial Board
e. 911 District Communication Board
f. Purchasing Commission
g. Other
9. Unfinished Business
10. New Business
a. Coffee County Government Vehicle Use Policy
b. School Budget Amendments
c. Budget Amendments
d. Resolution 2020-25 – 2021 Full Commission meeting dates
e. Resolution 2020-26 – Resolution Accepting the Coffee County Hazard Mitigation
Plan
f. Resolution 2020-27– Resolution to Establish an Updated Occupational Safety and
Health Program Plan, Devise Rules and Regulation and to provide for a Safety Director and the Implementation of such program plan
g. Resolution 2020-28 – A Resolution to Amend the Zoning Resolution of Coffee County
h. Resolution 2020-29 – Resolution approving the granting of an Easement on a small portion of the Museum Property to Blue Ocean, GP for Utilization as a detention and retention pond with certain restrictions and authorizing the Mayor and County Clerk to Execute such Easement
i. Other
*Report of standing committee and action thereon by the commission.
*Report of special committees and action thereon by the commission.
11. Statements & Announcements
12. Adjournment