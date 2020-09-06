Friday police pursuit leads to crash, lockdowns

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4., a police pursuit initiated by Tennessee Highway Patrol ended in a crash on Madison St. near the Coffee County Justice Center.
The suspect then eluded police on foot for about an hour, forcing a lockdown of the Coffee County Justice Center and a soft lockdown of all Manchester City Schools. A helicopter was used to help search along with multiple law enforcement agencies.
Manchester Police Department canine officer Nalty (pictured below with handler Daryn Gadeken) was able to help track the suspect. It is unclear what led to the initiation of the pursuit.