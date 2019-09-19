«

Friday is Fair Day in Coffee County

Friday is Fair Day! Students are out of school, and today (Sept. 20) is free admission to the Coffee County Fair from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Also during the day is $20 hand stamp day for rides on the midway; tickets only after 6. The midway will close down from 5-6 p.m. in the afternoon.

Also on Friday – the youth field day events begin at 11 a.m. – they are free to enter. The Outlaw & Mini Rod Tractor Pull is at 7 p.m. and The Sound Dawgs will hit the stage at 7.

Looking ahead to Saturday, rides are 2 for $22 hand stamps. Saturday is also full of other events, including the dog and pet show at 10 a.m., the pedal pull at 2 p.m., the mule races at 5 p.m. and the MTPA Truck & Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. Go enjoy the 162nd annual Coffee County Fair.