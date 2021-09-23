Friday is FAIR DAY at the Coffee County Fair

The 164th annual Coffee County Fair continues Friday with fun and entertainment all day – starting at 10 a.m.
Friday is “Fair Day” – free admission from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and that will also be $20 hand stamp time for rides on the midway. The midway will close from 5-6 p.m. and reopen at 6 with tickets only.
For entertainment, The Ultimate Oldies Show will hit the stage at 7 p.m. and the Tennessee State Pullers Tractor Pull begins at 7:30 p.m.
The Coffee County Fair is located at 99 Lakeview Dr. and runs through Saturday. Click here for the complete fair book.