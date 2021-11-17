Friday is deadline to register for Manchester Christmas Parade

Manchester Christmas Parade – themed “Christmas Through the Ages” – registration closes on Friday, Nov. 19.
The 2021 Christmas parade will be held on its normal day – the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, which is Saturday, Nov. 27. Parade lineup begins at 5 p.m. with festivities starting at 6:30 p.m. The annual downtown tree lighting will take place at the conclusion of the parade.
Registration for entries is now open and the deadline to register your parade entry is Friday, Nov. 19. Grand Marshal’s for the 2021 parade will be Ray and Jane Marcrom. A photo of the parade route is below.