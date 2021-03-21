Free women’s self-defense classes being offered in Manchester

Misti Garrett, owner of Transformation Wellness & Martial Arts and Snap Fitness in Manchester, has launched a platform for women to learn to defend themselves and there is no cost to participate.
Recognizing the need for women to be able to defend themselves in any situation, including against sexual assault and unwanted advances, Garrett launched a Women’s Self Defense Class last week and has committed to holding two sessions every Wednesday through at least the end of April. Sessions are free (donations to the Children’s Advocacy Center are welcome) and the class is for females age 14 and older. Before signing up a minor, parents should be aware that sexual situations will be discussed in these classes.
There will be a session from 4:30-5 p.m. and another session from 5-5:30 p.m. Garrett says anyone is welcome to attend one session or both. However, there is a cap of 30 participants per session.
Sessions are held at TWMA on S. Woodland St. in Manchester.
You need to reserve your space online by visiting www.mindbodyonline.com or by downloading the Mindbody App in the app store.
Create an account, choose the TWMA location, view the schedule and then book your times.