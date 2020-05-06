Free masks available at Tennessee health departments

Tennessee residents can now get free masks from local health departments.
Governor Bill Lee’s COVID-19 team announced Tuesday that 300,000 cloth masks are now being distributed to health departments in 95 counties. Each county will receive at least 1,000 masks this week, with some counties receiving more than others and additional masks coming soon.
Governor Bill Lee announced recently his intention to purchase five million masks to provide to Tennesseans.
The Coffee County Health Department is located at 800 Parks St. in Manchester.
Get the Thunder Radio daily newsletter
Get the news delivered to your email inbox every morning FOR FREE. Sign up now and don’t miss important news. We will send the news to your email inbox every morning.