Free lunch for Manchester, Coffee County school students

Students in Coffee County Schools and Manchester City Schools will now have access to free breakfast and lunch thanks to a nationwide waiver adopted by the United States Department of Agriculture.
A la carte items are not included in the free meal program.
For students participating in distance learning, they can also receive free meals by contacting their school cafeteria to set up a pick up time.
The program will continue as long as USDA funding is available. The program started on Wednesday, Sept. 2.