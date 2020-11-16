Free Flu Shots in Coffee County Nov. 19

The Coffee County Health Department is offering flu vaccines at no charge to the community during a special “Fight Flu TN” vaccination event November 19.
“Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others in our community from the flu,” said Coffee County Health Department Director Pam Browning, RN. ”The flu can make you very sick, keep you away from work, school and other activities, put you in the hospital or even take your life. We urge everyone in Coffee County who hasn’t received a flu shot yet to get one now, and this event is a great time to do it.”
The Coffee County Health Department will provide flu vaccine November 19 at no cost to anyone who wishes to receive one at the Coffee County Fairgrounds from 12:30 to 3:30. To access the vaccine site please use the Hendrixson Drive entrance.
All TN county health departments are participating in the Fight Flu TN vaccination event on Thursday, Nov. 19. TDH county health department sites will not offer COVID-19 testing on this date, but will resume COVID-19 testing on Friday, Nov. 20.
The Coffee County Health Department recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages six months and older. The flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over age 50 and those with chronic medical conditions. The flu vaccine remains the best protection against influenza.
For more information about the flu and getting a flu vaccine, contact your health care provider, call the Coffee County Health Department at 931-455-9369 (Tullahoma) 931-723-5134 (Manchester) or visit tn.gov/health/fightflu.