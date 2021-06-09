Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still celebrating the state’s Free Fishing Day this weekend.
On Saturday, June 12, residents and nonresidents of all ages may fish free in Tennessee without a license.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hopes to introduce kids to the joy of fishing. Many events surrounding the day that were canceled last year due to the pandemic and back on this year. Click here for a list of events.
Children ages 15 and younger may fish without a license beginning on Free Fishing Day through June 18. TWRA stocks several thousand pounds of fish for the events.