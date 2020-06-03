Free fishing day set for Saturday in Tennessee

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency will continue forward with its scheduled free fishing day this Saturday, June 6.
On this day anyone may fish free without a licese in Tennessee’s public waters.
TWRA provides the annual free day in hopes of increasing interest in fishing. Children ages 15 and younger may fish without a license beginning on free fishing day and go through Friday, June 12.
This year’s Free Fishing Day will be held under unusual circumstances. Due to the coronavirus pandemic many events have been cancelled, including all TWRA-hosted events. Check TWRA’s youth fishing website for a complete list of events and cancellations. Despite having the organized events cancelled, TWRA will still stock these locations with catfish before Saturday and encourages families to go fishing at a safe distance.
“We regret that our personnel will not be able to attend or host the fishing events that we all enjoy, but safety is our top priority” said Frank Fiss, TWRA Fisheries chief. “Despite this, we have continued the stocking process and hope families can go and enjoy the day.”
Free Fishing Day and Week apply to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes, and state park facilities. Some privately owned pay lakes and ponds continue to charge during this special day and week. Anglers will need to consult with those operators if there are any questions about a facility.