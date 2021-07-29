Franklin County Sheriff’s Office releases statement regarding Covid-19

“The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has been and is dealing with inmates and employees that have been exposed to the COVID 19 virus. On July 17th, 2021 it was determined that the jail had 38 inmates that were positive for the COVID 19 virus. At the inception of the problem, jail staff and the jail physician put into place all approved and required CDC guidelines and protocols for combating the COVID 19 virus. Quarantine and medical treatment are just two of the guidelines being used to insure the safety of non-infected persons and the care of positive patients are the top priority. All inmates testing positive for the virus are receiving optimal medical care and to date no one has required to be hospitalized. Also, 10 inmates returned to work July 29th, 2021 after a negative COVID Test after going through the protocols put in place. The corrections and medical staff will continue to implement all proper and required guidelines and policies to combat the spread of the virus. Deputies and staff are also following policies and guidelines to minimize the need for citizens to enter the jail. Any business that can be conducted in the parking lot by a deputy will be done that way. If anyone needs a deputy to come to their residence or respond to a public need of course that service is still being provided. Any inquiries about the jail or policies and practices may contact the public information office at 931-962-0123 (Sgt. Chris Guess).”