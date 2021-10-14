Franklin County Sheriff’s Dept. makes arrests for meth, pills

On Wednesday October 13th, 2021 Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigators, in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Winchester Police Department executed a search warrant at 196 Lockmiller Road, Estill Springs, TN. The search resulted in Sheriff’s Office personnel finding what is believed to be a schedule 2 substance (methamphetamine) and what is believed to be a schedule 4 (pills) substance.
Law enforcement also recovered an altered .22 rifle from the scene. Two males were taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Joe James (196 Lockmiller Rd.) was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony and is currently being held on a $7,500.00-dollar bond.
Timothy Keith Bright (196 Lockmiller Road) was charged with Manufacture/Sell and Delivery of a Schedule II substance (methamphetamine) and Possession of a Schedule 4 (pills). Mr. Bright is currently being held on a $7,500.00 bond. Both individuals have a court date set for January 24th, 2022 in Franklin County General Sessions Court.