Franklin County Sheriff’s Department needs help with theft & vandalism case

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a theft and vandalism case.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Sheriff’s Office received a report that person(s) unknown had stolen a Razor from Iron Gap Road, Belvidere.
The report states that the Razor had approximately $4,000.00 in after market accessories and was black in color. There were also various tools taken, most of which were Black & Decker brand. The report further states that there were approximately $4,000.00 in damage done to a cabin. Anyone having any information regarding this matter is asked to contact Inv. Chuck Stines at 931-307-1850.