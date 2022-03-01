Franklin County police warn of another scam

Another day, another scam alert to tell you about.

This alert comes out of Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is warning people that a scammer is contacting people about a rental home opportunity in which you have to complete an application and an $80 application fee.

Authorities say to disregard this and do not send in any payments. This call comes from a 423 area code number. If you have received such an officer, call Franklin County Sheriff’s Department investigator Chuck Stines.