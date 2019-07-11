Franklin County police searching for church vandal

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking information regarding a burglary and vandalism that occurred at 1325 Floyd Lane, at Greenhaw Baptist.
A report filed by Sgt. Chuck Stines states that between 9:30 p.m. Monday July 8th and 1:00 p.m. Tuesday July 9th, unknown person(s) forced their way into the church by breaking a window. In the dining area several miscellaneous snacks were opened and spilled onto the floor and some were apparently consumed. A door was forced open and the suspects entered the sanctuary and removed candy from a bowl located there. Vandalism to the building is estimated to be approximately $1,000.00.
Anyone having any information regarding this matter is asked to contact Investigator George Dyer at the Franklin County Sheriff’s at 931-308-9420.