Franklin County officials need help finding Coffee County man

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that occurred on Saturday June 27th at approximately 7 p.m. in the Pleasant Grove Road area of Franklin County.

Initial reports indicate that a victim (who has yet to be identified) sustained gunshot wounds inflicted from what was reported to be a shotgun stemming from a disturbance.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking to make contact with Brent Moon, of Tullahoma. Moon is wanted for questioning about this incident and was last reported to be possibly traveling in a silver Ford Fusion car. Anyone having contact with Mr. Moon is advised to NOT approach and contact your local law enforcement authorities immediately. (Photo below)

 