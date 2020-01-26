Franklin County man in custody after shooting wife, kids

A Franklin County man is in custody after allegedly shooting his wife and his two children Saturday afternoon.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Chris Guess told Thunder Radio News that deputies responded to a call of domestic violence at 1620 Vernon Ridge Rd. at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
“While deputies were responding, the situation escalated with shots fired,” explained Guess.
According to Guess, the suspect’s wife, an adult female, is deceased. A 13-year old juvenile was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds, and a 14-year old juvenile was transported to Erlanger Barones Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment of gunshot wounds.
According to Guess, the suspect was in custody as of Saturday night and was receiving medical treatment for chest pains.
Guess did not release the name of the suspect or the victims. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. More information is expected to be released Monday.
In addition to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, other responding agencies included the Lexid Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department and the A&E Emergency Services.