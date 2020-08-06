Franklin County man charged with homicide

A Franklin County resident has been taken into custody by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office authorities and charged with criminal homicide.
The arrest is a culmination of an investigation that originated from a police report filed with the Winchester Police Department. Sheriff’s Office Investigator’s initiated an investigation Tuesday, August 4th in the early morning hours.
Through investigation, authorities were able to determine the location of the suspected homicide and also determine a suspect. Sheriff’s office personnel processed the scene and through further investigation were able to determine the location of the suspected victim.
At approximately 9:30pm Investigators were able to recover the body of the victim. The victim, identified as Franklin County resident Salvador Ontiveros was pronounced deceased by the county coroner at approximately 11:00pm. Another Franklin County resident, Hugo Cruz, 41-year-old male, was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with Criminal Homicide. Cruz is currently being held under a $500,000.00 bond and has an initial court date set for Thursday September 3rd at 8:00am in Franklin County General Sessions Court.