Franklin County man allegedly shot, killed by wife

A Franklin County man is dead after a case of domestic violence spun out of control Sunday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
According to Sgt. Chris Guess, 56-year old Tony Dale Gilliam was shot in the head, allegedly by his wife, 55-year old Patricia Renee Gilliam.
Deputies responded at 9 p.m. Sunday night. Deputies performed CPR on Tony Gilliam, he was transported to Southern Regional Health System hospital where he was pronounced dead. Patricia Gilliam provided a statement and no charges have been filed at this time, according to the Herald Chronicle.