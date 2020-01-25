Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Franklin County man allegedly shoots wife, kids

A Franklin County man is in custody after allegedly shooting his wife and two children Saturday afternoon.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Chris Guess told Thunder Radio News that deputies responded to a call of domestic violence at 1620 Vernon Ridge Rd., at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

“While deputies were responding, the situation escalated with shots fired,” explained Guess.

According to guess, the suspect’s wife, an adult female, is deceased. A 13-year old juvenile was transported  to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds, and a 14-year old juvenile was transported to Erlanger Barones Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment of gunshot wounds.

According to Guess, the suspect is in custody and receiving medical treatment. Guess did not release the name of the suspect or the victim’s. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

In addition to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, other responding agencies included the Lexie Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department and the A &E Emergency Services.