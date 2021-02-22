Franklin County authorities need help locating man with multiple warrants

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate an individual who is wanted on multiple warrants.
Investigators are looking for Rodney Duncan, age 45. He is a white male who is believed to be in the Coffee County area. FCSD Investigators believe he frequents establishments in the Tullahoma area.
If anyone has information regarding Mr. Duncan’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact Lt. George Dyer of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 931-308-9420. (see photos below)