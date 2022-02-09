Franklin County authorities need help identifying thieves, vandals

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating an incident involving individuals in SXS and other ATVs who allegedly trespassed on private property in the Keith Springs Mountain area.
The owner of the property alleges in a report that over $2,000 in thefts and vandalism occurred. This incident allegedly happened on Saturday, Feb. 5.
You can see photos of the suspects’ vehicles below. Anyone who can help identify these individuals is encouraged to contact the FCSD at 931-962-0123.