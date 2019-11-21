Franklin Co. deputies say no threat to schools after video

On Tuesday, November 19, at approximately 9 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigators, in conjunction with Winchester Police Department investigators, initiated an investigation concerning a video that had been released on social media.
The investigation revealed that a person, who will remain anonymous according to FCSD, had posted a video on social media relating to bullying in the school system in Franklin County. Further investigation showed that another party had taken approximately 30 seconds of a 4-minute video and posted it to social media. The short clip was a “total misrepresentation of the intent of the original video,” according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators determined that at no time were there any direct threats made to the schools or students and staff.
“The matter is classified as closed and law enforcement would ask that everyone return to business as usual and law enforcement will stay vigilant in providing the safest environment possible for the citizens of Franklin County,” the department said in a release.