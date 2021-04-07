Fox named new director of Manchester rec department

Parks and Recreation Assistant Director AJ Fox has been promoted to be the department’s next director.
Fox will take the place of Bonnie Gamble, who is retiring June 30. Gamble announced last year her intentions to retire.
Fox has served in multiple roles with the Parks and Recreation Department, including maintenance and assistant director.
Gamble leaves after having been the director of Manchester parks and recreation for about 20 years in two different stints. She was integral in construction of the recreation complex and the Little Duck River Greenway, among other projects.