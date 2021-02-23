Four MPD officers receive recognition

Local businessman Jay Kalvala and Manchester resident Gene Holmes have teamed up to work on a project to show support for law enforcement officers at Manchester Police Department.
They began this project in September of 2020, and this month were able to recognize four more Manchester Police Department officers. The officers were: Captain Mitchell West, Sergeant Jordan Watson, Officer Jamie Newman and K-9 Officer Daryn Gadeken.
Mr. Kalvala and Mr. Holmes stated they intended to continue this project until every officer is recognized. All of the staff at MPD is humbled and thankful for the show of support from these gentlemen and the businesses supporting their effort.